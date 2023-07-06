Are Sanctions War? - Questions For Corbett



SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-sanctions/

Did you know that a third of the planet is under some form of economic sanctions at the moment? And, more to the point, do you know what that really means? Join James for this edition of Questions For Corbett as he delves into the horrors of economic warfare and clears up the confusion between (voluntary) boycotts and (government-imposed) sanctions.

