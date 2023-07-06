Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Sanctions War? - Questions For Corbett
channel image
What is happening
8904 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published Thursday

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-sanctions/

Did you know that a third of the planet is under some form of economic sanctions at the moment? And, more to the point, do you know what that really means? Join James for this edition of Questions For Corbett as he delves into the horrors of economic warfare and clears up the confusion between (voluntary) boycotts and (government-imposed) sanctions.
CSID: 89d20c503fd1c3d8

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Show less
Keywords
childrenfoodeconomypalestinewarsanctionsoiljapansyriaweapongermanyiraqstarvationquestions for corbettthe official corbett report rumble channel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket