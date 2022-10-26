Rehire Them!

With Back Pay
* Vindication for those who stood against ’rona mandates.
* NY state has ordered NYC to reinstate as well as back-pay unjabbed government workers who were fired over mandates.
Editor’s Note
* Sounds good — except libs are nothing if not relentless.
* Tyrants have no regard for court decisions that uphold liberty.
* Expect more unconstitutional work-arounds and retributions.
* Apologies for the buzzkill.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 October 2022
