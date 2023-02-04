Series 2 Pt 2 The Great Harvest Birthing New Christians A Sign From God

Blog read out loud:https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/01/the-great-harvest-birthing-new.html In 2014-2015, In 1493 There was the start of of Tetrad. In two consecutive years, 1493-1494 there were 4 Blood Moons on Hebrew Holy Days Leviticus 23—the Passover and the Feast of Tabernacles. Columbu discovered Puerto Rico in ***1493. Gold*** was discovered and well that was the end of the life of the people of Puerto Rico. There are no more orginal Puerto Ricians. All the people are all Spanish, African and The Taíno or "Indian". ***Gold*** the love of money, coins, is th root of all evil. *** 1933 gold confiscation***. Theses same people enslaved the world for ***gold.***. And ***you do not get any gold coins***, ***Only they ge all the gold***. This is the goal of those trying to ensalve people around the World. Equal to today. Death in 7 years: most the Taino had been murdered brutally. But God also was there. Good Godly men were also murdered for their faith in God and standing against the enslavement of men. Know what kind of men you are dealing with. We need God. Only God can destroy this Foul Spirit. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/01/the-great-harvest-birthing-new.html LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on Freedom Information Show are solely those of the host/ hosts and do not necessarily represent those of Any other Networks is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.

