The Corruption of Democracy and the Need for Limited Government, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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When government and powerful industries become intertwined, freedom can quietly erode. Critics argue that excessive regulation protects special interests instead of citizens. The solution, they say, isn't more control—it's restoring individual liberty, accountability, and constitutional limits on power.
#LimitedGovernment #Freedom #Liberty #Constitution #GovernmentAccountability
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