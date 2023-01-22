The Grim Reaper is BIRTHED out of the SUN - January 20, 2023

This VIDEO of the incredible mass of solar EJECTA being hatched out of the SUN on January 20, 2023 - looks REMARKABLY like the image of the Grim Reaper! And so, just to help 'the average READER' with that comparison - I used such an image on the video thumbnail photo. Perhaps there are no similarities. Perhaps they are one in the same? THEY are! I really don't have time to make stuff up - unless it is "WORSE Consequences for My ENEMIES!" Nevertheless - Our Prophecies about the Global Removal of the Gift of offspring has been hidden for far too long. I think we all know 'what THAT means'! That fiery mass behind the REAPER, coming out of the SUN... sure looks a lot like a fetus.
Source Lasco C2. https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov/data/Theater/ Jan 20, 2023
TEXT: The Future is looking a little GRIM...
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.