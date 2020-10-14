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‌Is Your Mind Confined To Your Brain?
Objective: Health
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35 views • October 14, 2020
‌Are the mind and brain the same thing? Science and philosophy seem to be pointing more and more to the idea that they're not. While the materialist view has always held that consciousness is only a byproduct of our physical firing neurons, there is far too much that is unexplainable under this paradigm. Things like near death experiences, out of body experiences, mystical experiences and psychedelic experiences, for example, simply cannot be explained if we think of our consciousness as nothing more than the result of our physical brain matter.

Is there a better model than the materialist one we're always told is true? What if the mind is non-physical and the brain an apparatus downstream in the line from consciousness to matter?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we explore the question: Is your mind confined to your brain?

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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