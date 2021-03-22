OUTCRY TO THE WORLD - FROM ISRAEL

Shades of Nazi Germany! Papers please! Where is your vaccine passport??? This video is mirrored from YT Blkbx to prevent it being censored and lost. From the original:Ilana Rachel Daniel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination," told Ilana to Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio via a live stream connection, who tracked down Ilana after an - even - more emotional audio clip on Telegram. Ilana talks about the Green Pass, the Freedom Bracelet, the mRNA vaccine and human rights violations. "Currently reminiscent of the Holocaust," said the Jewess who emigrated from the US to Jerusalem 30 years ago.Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health advisor and information officer for a new political party (Rappeh) that is heavily opposed by the regime. Opening a banc account is not possible and members of the party are also thwarted in their daily lives.This is an official platform to find more info about Rappeh:The facebook group has been removed and the site can no longer be found, but through this newspaper article you can find some information about the activities of her and the party.