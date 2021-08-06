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Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young | Multi-Pronged Attack on Human Health
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1244 views • August 06, 2021
First in a planned series titled The Carnicom Disclosure Update 2021, Panel 1 features a powerful and wide-ranging conversation with physicians and molecular biologists Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Robert Young, and Dr. Judy Mikovits, grounded in the work of environmental scientist Clifford Carnicom to identify the nature of aerosol and in-body Morgellon's filaments across 20 years of research and inquiry, and addressing the related implications of today's findings of Nano Graphene Oxide in the COVID vaccines, flu vaccines, saline, chem trails; Magnetism among the vaccinated; Neuromodulation and biosurveillance; Poisons from fermented cell cultures, metals, viruses, fungi & other sources in all vaccines; CDC-acknowedged non-isolation of viruses, both SARS-COV-2 and all others; Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory; Great importance of Blood Health; EMF Bioeffects on Blood & Health; Secret elixir of life from the Essenes: green grass/plant juice; Need to Detox; and Great need to stand up for our children today and engage in Non-Compliance to all misled, scientifically-unfounded and tyrannical “guidance” or “mandates” from Pharma-run and deceiving governments pushing toxic poison, genome-modifying mRNA and nanotech-laden vaccines on us.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Several articles and books were mentioned during this conversation and shared with the panel, graphics from some included in the video. All scientific papers sent on by Dr. Judy Mikovits during the panel and referenced here are uploaded to everydayconcerned.net (and can also be found online). Links to free articles mentioned by Dr. Robert Young are posted below.
Genetically targeted control of Neuronal system:
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Genetically-targeted-control-of-Neuronal-system.pdf
Engineering a Genetically Encoded Magnetic Protein Crystal
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/li_et_al_nanoletters_2019-magnetic-protein.pdf
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro-and Nanocontamination/Dr. Gatti and Dr. Montanari/2017
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/EXH-6-Gatti-IJVV-04-00072.pdf
Divalent cation signaling in immune cells
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Divalent-cation-signaling-in-immune-cells-Lenardo-copy.pdf
TRPA1 channels: molecular sentinels of cellular stress and tissue damage
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/TRPA1-channels-molecular-sentinels-of-cellular-stress-and-tissue-damage.pdf
Who Had Their Finger on the Magic of Life - Antoine Bechamp or Louis Pasteur?/Robert O Young
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life---antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur.html
Second Thoughts Concerning Viruses, Vaccines and the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis - Part 3HIV/AIDS and the Monomorphic Disease Mode /Robert O Young/
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-02-00035.pdf
The Effects of Electromagnetic Frequencies on the Blood and Biological Terrain/Robert O. Young:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-effects-electromagnet-frequencies-on-the-blood-and-biological-terrain
The Blood and its Third Anatomical Element by Antoine Bechamp, 1912/Book online in full at http://whale.to/v/bechamp_b1.html
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
www.drrobertyoung.com
DR. JUDY MIKOVITS:
https://drjudyamikovits.com/
DR. CARRIE MADEJ
https://carriemadej.com/
CLIFFORD CARNICOM'S RESEARCH ARCHIVES WEBSITE:
www.carnicominstitute.org
CARNICOM DISCLOSURE PROJECT 2020:
www.transparentmediatruth.com/carnicom
TRANSPARENT MEDIA TRUTH:
www.transparentmediatruth.com
At Youtube
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
www.everydayconcerned.net
At Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee, Live 528
LINKS FOR MORE:
Several articles and books were mentioned during this conversation and shared with the panel, graphics from some included in the video. All scientific papers sent on by Dr. Judy Mikovits during the panel and referenced here are uploaded to everydayconcerned.net (and can also be found online). Links to free articles mentioned by Dr. Robert Young are posted below.
Genetically targeted control of Neuronal system:
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Genetically-targeted-control-of-Neuronal-system.pdf
Engineering a Genetically Encoded Magnetic Protein Crystal
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/li_et_al_nanoletters_2019-magnetic-protein.pdf
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro-and Nanocontamination/Dr. Gatti and Dr. Montanari/2017
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/EXH-6-Gatti-IJVV-04-00072.pdf
Divalent cation signaling in immune cells
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Divalent-cation-signaling-in-immune-cells-Lenardo-copy.pdf
TRPA1 channels: molecular sentinels of cellular stress and tissue damage
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/TRPA1-channels-molecular-sentinels-of-cellular-stress-and-tissue-damage.pdf
Who Had Their Finger on the Magic of Life - Antoine Bechamp or Louis Pasteur?/Robert O Young
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life---antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur.html
Second Thoughts Concerning Viruses, Vaccines and the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis - Part 3HIV/AIDS and the Monomorphic Disease Mode /Robert O Young/
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-02-00035.pdf
The Effects of Electromagnetic Frequencies on the Blood and Biological Terrain/Robert O. Young:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-effects-electromagnet-frequencies-on-the-blood-and-biological-terrain
The Blood and its Third Anatomical Element by Antoine Bechamp, 1912/Book online in full at http://whale.to/v/bechamp_b1.html
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
www.drrobertyoung.com
DR. JUDY MIKOVITS:
https://drjudyamikovits.com/
DR. CARRIE MADEJ
https://carriemadej.com/
CLIFFORD CARNICOM'S RESEARCH ARCHIVES WEBSITE:
www.carnicominstitute.org
CARNICOM DISCLOSURE PROJECT 2020:
www.transparentmediatruth.com/carnicom
TRANSPARENT MEDIA TRUTH:
www.transparentmediatruth.com
At Youtube
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
www.everydayconcerned.net
At Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee, Live 528
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