President Trump News Conference on Venezuela Attack

Live coverage of President Trump's News Conference - Following Attack On Venezuela.
* Maduro Captured
* Trump Justifies Strike with Charges of Narco Terrorism
* Maduro's Wife Facing Charges
* Congress Not Notified
#maduro, #trump, #narco terrorism, #venezuela,
