Cashless Society: Why We Must Defend Our Right to Use Cash
What is happening
What is happening
110 views • 21 hours ago

Aug 19, 2025 UNITED STATES

Cash isn’t just money — it’s freedom. In this video, Dr. Jon Padfield explains the War on Cash and why powerful forces in Big Finance, Big Business, and Big Government all want to eliminate your ability to pay with cash.


You’ll learn:

 • Why credit card companies profit when you stop using cash

 • How businesses push cashless payments to increase impulse spending

 • Why government agencies want to track every dollar you spend

 • The real dangers of a cashless society

 • How two bipartisan bills (H.R. 1138 and S. 2326) could protect your right to use cash

 • Specific, actionable steps you can take to support these bills and protect your freedom


📢 Please share this video with friends, family, and co-workers. If we lose cash, we lose a major piece of privacy and independence.


Buy me a coffee at https://coff.ee/businessreform


👉 Links to contact your Representatives and Senators are in the description.

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

https://www.senate.gov/senators/


👉 Learn more about the Brushfires of Freedom Tour at BrushfiresTour.com.

