Gisella: Peter is unable to steer the boat because sin surrounds him everywhere along with iniquity!
Published Yesterday
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 10, 2023


Our Lady to Gisella Cardia on February 3rd, 2023:

📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


(more links at source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj5aS4m2FdI

