Captured AFU soldier: Anyone who stands on his feet is sent to the front lineAnother captured AFU soldier talks about using reserve units in combat and heavy losses in the Ukrainian army.

Mobilised Ukrainian soldier Andrey Klimin complains about old equipment and lack of material support. He claims that it was possible to buy his way out of the fighting, but he did not have enough money. 'I heard that in order to stay in the Territorial Manning Centre and not go to the front line, you need 8,000 dollars. I didn't have the money to pay it'.

Klimin's group was under fire from Russian artillery and flamethrowers, then there was a barrage of grenades. 'The grenades flew into our dugout, the sergeant started to resist and became two-hundredths. We were hit and offered to surrender. We dropped our weapons and came out,' the soldier recalls. - 'Our resistance was useless. The company or platoon of those who attacked us was well-prepared'.