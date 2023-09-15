Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 15, 2023 - Apple CEO Tim Cook releases ad calling for complete EXTERMINATION of life on Earth: Plants, animals and humans

0:00 Intro

7:52 Shoplifting

18:30 Evil Tim Cook

47:15 Serious Consequences

1:00:25 Interview with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky





- #California citizens VOTED for increased crime, #shoplifting and lawlessness

- New #COVID #vaccines only tested on 8 mice (and zero humans)

- Jonathan Emord telethon begins Monday on Brighteon TV at 3 pm Eastern

- Providence Hospital system imposes draconian VACCINE MANDATES on its 120,000 employees

- YouTube censors videos exposing #Ukraine #Nazis but allows US Nazis

- Bastyon will be used as an emergency comms system if internet KILL SWITCH activated

- Putin warns UK leaders over attempted sabotage of nuclear power plants in #Russia

- Apple wants to shut down all photosynthesis and commit planetary #GENOCIDE

- CEO Tim Cook is an eco-terrorist who now threatens every living human being on Earth

- Full interview with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky from the Centre for Research on Globalization







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





