EPISODE 360: THE CLOT THICKENS

The V-safe Free-Text Data is Out and Aaron Siri, esq., Has the Details; Jefferey Jaxen reports on the state of vaccine mandates and informed consent in a post-COVID world, and a new vaccine technology beyond injectables that takes it a step too far; The Clot Thickens As A New Study The Severity of The Blood Clot Problem; Funeral director and embalmer’s firsthand account corroborates Haviland’s survey data.





Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Thomas Haviland, Richard Hirschman