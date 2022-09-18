Global Alert News - #371 - Dane Wigington

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The one hour weekly broadcast for Saturday September 17, 2022. A new weather condition on Earth "scientists" call Global Stilling refers to the 10 to 15% slowdown of the wind on the planet. All weather systems affected. European Society for Medical Oncology finds that air [pollution] causing lung cancer whether you've ever smoked or not. Trees dying, glaciers.