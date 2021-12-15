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IMPORTANT WARNING FOR UK (LAWYER CLARE WILLS HARRISON) HOSPITAL/CARE GENOCIDE REDUX + 2021/2 PLAN
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43 views • December 15, 2021
IMPORTANT WARNING FOR UK (LAWYER CLARE WILLS HARRISON) HOSPITAL/CARE GENOCIDE REDUX + 2021/2 PLAN
IMPORTANT WARNING for UK (Honest Lawyer Clare Wills Harrison)
Hospital/Care Home/'Hotels + Foreign Workers' Genocide REDUX + 2021/2 Plan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DKbGixz2aDZI/ [SHARE]
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(July 3rd, 2020) HONEST UK LAWYER: 'COVID ~ USED TO ENGAGE IN A CULLING OF THE ELDERLY' https://www.bitchute.com/video/wxRf4rcvDLc2/
IMPORTANT WARNING for UK (Honest Lawyer Clare Wills Harrison)
Hospital/Care Home/'Hotels + Foreign Workers' Genocide REDUX + 2021/2 Plan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DKbGixz2aDZI/ [SHARE]
----------------------------
(July 3rd, 2020) HONEST UK LAWYER: 'COVID ~ USED TO ENGAGE IN A CULLING OF THE ELDERLY' https://www.bitchute.com/video/wxRf4rcvDLc2/
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