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WATCH TFVC Freedom Fight 2021 from the Texas State Capitol
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0 view • August 24, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/tfvc-freedom-fight-rally/ (video begins about 54 seconds in)
Live from the Texas state capitol, medical freedom activists gather to oppose the extreme public health measures as the debate rages in Texas over mandatory vaccines, masks in schools, and vaccine passports.
Live from the Texas state capitol, medical freedom activists gather to oppose the extreme public health measures as the debate rages in Texas over mandatory vaccines, masks in schools, and vaccine passports.
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