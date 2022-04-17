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Australian Hospitals Are Overwhelmed With Double And Triple Jabbed Heart Attack, Stroke, Blood Clot Patients-It's The JABS ! The Media Won't Say It!
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2159 views • April 17, 2022
Australian hospitals are overwhelmed with double and triple vaccinated heart attack, stroke, blood clot patients, and ambulances; there are the busiest ever in history.
It's the JABS! The media won't say it. The government is ignoring it; politicians are running for cover for what they're done. They're genociding Australians and hope you won't notice.
It's the JABS! The media won't say it. The government is ignoring it; politicians are running for cover for what they're done. They're genociding Australians and hope you won't notice.
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