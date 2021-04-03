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did-you-know--Covid19-is-a-computer-generated-virus--Proofs
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37 views • April 03, 2021
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/
https://paramedicsworld.com/virology-notes/introduction-to-virology-rivers-postulates/medical-paramedical-studynotes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOGvhrGTVq6N/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
https://twitter.com/EEccetera/status/1354208913315528705
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://thefreedomarticles.com/sars-cov-2-stitched-together-frankenstein-virus/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-admissions-cdc-scientists-accidentally-destroy-official-narrative/
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
https://thesequencingcenter.com/knowledge-base/de-novo-assembly/
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346483715_External_peer_review_of_the_RTPCR_test_to_detect_SARS-CoV-2_reveals_10_major_scientific_flaws_at_the_molecular_and_methodological_level_consequences_for_false_positive_results
https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
https://www.resetourplanet.com/covid19-something-real-or-fake-what-do-we-know/
https://cvpandemicinvestigation.com/2020/09/covid-19-evidence-of-fraud-medical-malpractice-acts-of-domestic-terrorism-and-breaches-of-human-rights/#_Toc56846502
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/679566/response/1625332/attach/html/2/872%20FOI%20All%20records%20describing%20isolation%20of%20SARS%20COV%202.pdf.html
https://www.doherty.edu.au/people
https://twitter.com/TheDohertyInst/status/1222345640769777671
https://www.tga.gov.au/covid-19-testing-australia-information-health-professionals
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/FOI-and-formal-responses-re-covid19-virus-isolation-purification-from-19-institutions-Oct-10-2020.pdf
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://ia801704.us.archive.org/6/items/the-scam-has-been-confirmed-pcr-does-not-detect-sars-cov-2/The%20scam%20has%20been%20confirmed%20-%20Dsalud%20November%202020.pdf
https://thefreedomarticles.com/same-fake-pandemic-similarities-1976-swine-flu-2020-covid/
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/330760/nCoVsitrep21Jan2020-eng.pdf?sequence=3&;isAllowed=y
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/17/covid19-evidence-of-global-fraud/
OR
https://justpaste.it/recombinant
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https://paramedicsworld.com/virology-notes/introduction-to-virology-rivers-postulates/medical-paramedical-studynotes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOGvhrGTVq6N/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
https://twitter.com/EEccetera/status/1354208913315528705
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://thefreedomarticles.com/sars-cov-2-stitched-together-frankenstein-virus/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-admissions-cdc-scientists-accidentally-destroy-official-narrative/
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
https://thesequencingcenter.com/knowledge-base/de-novo-assembly/
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346483715_External_peer_review_of_the_RTPCR_test_to_detect_SARS-CoV-2_reveals_10_major_scientific_flaws_at_the_molecular_and_methodological_level_consequences_for_false_positive_results
https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
https://www.resetourplanet.com/covid19-something-real-or-fake-what-do-we-know/
https://cvpandemicinvestigation.com/2020/09/covid-19-evidence-of-fraud-medical-malpractice-acts-of-domestic-terrorism-and-breaches-of-human-rights/#_Toc56846502
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/679566/response/1625332/attach/html/2/872%20FOI%20All%20records%20describing%20isolation%20of%20SARS%20COV%202.pdf.html
https://www.doherty.edu.au/people
https://twitter.com/TheDohertyInst/status/1222345640769777671
https://www.tga.gov.au/covid-19-testing-australia-information-health-professionals
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/FOI-and-formal-responses-re-covid19-virus-isolation-purification-from-19-institutions-Oct-10-2020.pdf
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://ia801704.us.archive.org/6/items/the-scam-has-been-confirmed-pcr-does-not-detect-sars-cov-2/The%20scam%20has%20been%20confirmed%20-%20Dsalud%20November%202020.pdf
https://thefreedomarticles.com/same-fake-pandemic-similarities-1976-swine-flu-2020-covid/
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/330760/nCoVsitrep21Jan2020-eng.pdf?sequence=3&;isAllowed=y
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/17/covid19-evidence-of-global-fraud/
OR
https://justpaste.it/recombinant
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