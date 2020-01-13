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Rabbi Meir Kahane speaks about "Making Jews a PRIORITY" in NY, 1971
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40 views • January 13, 2020
Rabbi Meir Kahane speaks about the history of antisemitism in America and what can be done about it.The lack of Jewish Leadership in America though out the 20th Century including the Holocaust and Soviet Jewry. The problem of Jewish Assimilation. The love of a Jew.
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