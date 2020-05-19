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05/19/20 #GlobalistAIslavery: China, AI Bio-Hunting/Programming, C.A. P_rsa #MessageToTrump
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94 views • May 21, 2020
You Are Free TV
87.8K subscribers
5/19: YAFTV interviews CA P_rsa on the threat to humanity by AI, China, bio-digital social programming, micro-biotic t-ism and how the Globalist push to control humanity thru the current engineered frankenvirus could lead to a worldwide CCP - proven execution of human harvesting using AI biometric tracking...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://www.theaiorganization.com
Please donate if you can:
https://www.theaiorganization.com/donate
To purchase the boomshell book on AI Globalist danger:
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/art...
https://www.amazon.com/ARTIFICIAL-INT...
These two videos by CA P_rsa describe China, micro-biotic t-ism and the AI Hunt on humanity by the globalists-- subscribe to his YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvYvI...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFjhT...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
87.8K subscribers
5/19: YAFTV interviews CA P_rsa on the threat to humanity by AI, China, bio-digital social programming, micro-biotic t-ism and how the Globalist push to control humanity thru the current engineered frankenvirus could lead to a worldwide CCP - proven execution of human harvesting using AI biometric tracking...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://www.theaiorganization.com
Please donate if you can:
https://www.theaiorganization.com/donate
To purchase the boomshell book on AI Globalist danger:
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/art...
https://www.amazon.com/ARTIFICIAL-INT...
These two videos by CA P_rsa describe China, micro-biotic t-ism and the AI Hunt on humanity by the globalists-- subscribe to his YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvYvI...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFjhT...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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