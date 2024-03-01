A Northwoods Tradition

It’s been beautiful weather for making maple syrup. It takes approximately 40 gallons of sap cooked down to make 1 gallon of maple syrup. Some people ask ‘isn’t that a lot of work”? It is a lot of work if you count the cost in time and labor, but there many rewards that really can’t be calculated. For one thing it’s a tradition that goes back a long, long ways. I love the fact that as we are boiling sap there are countless other families in the region doing the exact same thing. Next, maple syrup season is the time when winter is losing its icy grip and the feeling of sitting outside around an open fire is hard to put in words after being bundled up in layers all winter! Then there is time spent in the woods putting in taps, hanging buckets or bags, collecting fire wood and collecting sap. So the cost vs. reward really can’t be measured in price. The delectable finished product is quite priceless especially when we sit down throughout the year to pancake breakfasts topped with pure homemade maple syrup that we produced with our own efforts. We made that! And we know ALL what it took to get it to that final stage! Truly priceless!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381
https://youtube.com/@LogCabinHomestead?si=H7_Nsv36toh6XmcT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.