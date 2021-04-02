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CNN Promotes Vaccine Side Effects As A Positive Thing
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220 views • April 02, 2021
Apr 1, 2021
War Room With Owen Shroyer
CNN pretends that the negative and sometimes fatal side effects of the COVID vaccine are nothing to worry about.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60665db6f95eb078232a256e
War Room With Owen Shroyer
CNN pretends that the negative and sometimes fatal side effects of the COVID vaccine are nothing to worry about.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60665db6f95eb078232a256e
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