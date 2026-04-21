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Gold Beats Stocks
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Why Gold Could Beat Stocks From Here

* Stocks are crowded, overvalued and increasingly difficult to justify by historical standards.

* That matters.

* Gold may continue outperforming stocks from here.

* The set-up may be pointing to a major shift.

* Gold has outperformed stocks in real terms over long periods — and this cycle may be far from over.


GoldSilver (21 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/WGuWs95MGX8

Keywords
goldstockssilverstock marketsgold priceprecious metalsbull marketequitiesprecious metalalan hibbardoutperformancebullish forecaststock exposurebuffett indicatorgold-to-stock ratiocrowded trade
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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