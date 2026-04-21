Gold Beats Stocks

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Why Gold Could Beat Stocks From Here
* Stocks are crowded, overvalued and increasingly difficult to justify by historical standards.
* That matters.
* Gold may continue outperforming stocks from here.
* The set-up may be pointing to a major shift.
* Gold has outperformed stocks in real terms over long periods — and this cycle may be far from over.
GoldSilver (21 April 2026)