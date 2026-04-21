Gold Beats Stocks

Why Gold Could Beat Stocks From Here

* Stocks are crowded, overvalued and increasingly difficult to justify by historical standards.

* That matters.

* Gold may continue outperforming stocks from here.

* The set-up may be pointing to a major shift.

* Gold has outperformed stocks in real terms over long periods — and this cycle may be far from over.





GoldSilver (21 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/WGuWs95MGX8