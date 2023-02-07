Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit - We Are the Majority and Winning the War!

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(Feb 7, 2023) Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit joins Maria Zeee to discuss the attack on truth and how independent media has played a crucial role at preserving the world against the lies.They discuss Trump, vaccines, and more!
Full interview: "Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit - Trump, Vaccines, Independent Media is Winning the War":https://rumble.com/v28ltvg-joe-hoft-from-the-gateway-pundit-trump-vaccines-independent-media-is-winnin.html
Joe Hoft & The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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Maria Zeee Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Maria Zeee Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia