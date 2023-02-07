Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit - We Are the Majority and Winning the War!

(Feb 7, 2023) Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit joins Maria Zeee to discuss the attack on truth and how independent media has played a crucial role at preserving the world against the lies.They discuss Trump, vaccines, and more!



Full interview: "Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit - Trump, Vaccines, Independent Media is Winning the War":https://rumble.com/v28ltvg-joe-hoft-from-the-gateway-pundit-trump-vaccines-independent-media-is-winnin.html





Joe Hoft & The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Maria Zeee Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Maria Zeee Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia