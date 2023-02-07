Create New Account
Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit - We Are the Majority and Winning the War!
(Feb 7, 2023) Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit joins Maria Zeee to discuss the attack on truth and how independent media has played a crucial role at preserving the world against the lies.They discuss Trump, vaccines, and more!


Full interview:  "Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit - Trump, Vaccines, Independent Media is Winning the War":https://rumble.com/v28ltvg-joe-hoft-from-the-gateway-pundit-trump-vaccines-independent-media-is-winnin.html


Joe Hoft & The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/


