🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 - Breaking: In a new ad, with clothing and apparel targeted to adults and kids, clothing company The North Face has a man in drag with a full mustache and mini dress promoting pride and telling viewers to “Come Out.” This is the new normal. Every company will push this and… (01:00)

#VOTEAMERICAFIRST #VOTETRUMP2024 #I'MVOTINGFORTRUMP2024



