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Easy Pizza Dough
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516 views • January 20, 2022
Easy Pizza Dough
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4 Cups All-Purpose Flour
2 1/4 tsp Yeast
1 1/2 tsp Salt
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 1/2 Cups Water - just more than lukewarm
So Easy. Know what's in your food. Eat Organic.
Mix with dough hook or by hand. Too sticky? More flour. Still flour at the bottom? More water. Little bits at a time either way. Make the dough into a ball, turning it in on itself so the outside is stretchy and smooth. Oil the bowl and let it sit oiled and covered until doubled, about an hour or two. Letting it sit in a warm spot will get the yeast going faster. Warm up your oven to 425*F. Shape dough how you like it. Pretty up with toppings of choice. Small sizes cook in 13 minutes. Large are 20 or more.
-----------------
4 Cups All-Purpose Flour
2 1/4 tsp Yeast
1 1/2 tsp Salt
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 1/2 Cups Water - just more than lukewarm
So Easy. Know what's in your food. Eat Organic.
Mix with dough hook or by hand. Too sticky? More flour. Still flour at the bottom? More water. Little bits at a time either way. Make the dough into a ball, turning it in on itself so the outside is stretchy and smooth. Oil the bowl and let it sit oiled and covered until doubled, about an hour or two. Letting it sit in a warm spot will get the yeast going faster. Warm up your oven to 425*F. Shape dough how you like it. Pretty up with toppings of choice. Small sizes cook in 13 minutes. Large are 20 or more.
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