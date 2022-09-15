The speech is quite direct...
Yevgeny Prigozhin(unofficial head of the Wagner group) delivers a speech to prisoners in one of the Mordovian colonies,in order to recruit fighters from the ranks of prisoners who can serve six months and be pardoned or remain in the ranks of Wagner
