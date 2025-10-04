BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Origin of Dragons and the Draco – Sean Bond Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
39 followers
67 views • 20 hours ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/10/04/dragons-and-dracos/


Sean Bond is the founder of Psionic League and Silver Cord Spiritual Science. He is a spiritual healer who aids others in holistic healing and spiritual growth.


Sean Bond from Psionic League joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about Dragons, Dragon Energy and the origins of different species including Dragons and the Draco.

Keywords
multidimensional beingshidden historystarseedscosmic disclosuredracodragonshigher consciousnessoccult knowledgespiritual awakeningdragon energydna activationgalactic historyesoteric knowledgereptilian agendathe cosmic switchboardpsionic leagueenergy manipulationmythical creaturessean bonddragon speciesreptilian originsancient racesmetaphysical discussionextraterrestrial speciesdragon lore
