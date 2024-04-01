Cities are Desperate as they go broke , Rain Tax , New City Tax coming to a city near you 2025!

to Watch Full Video go here: https://rumble.com/v4mand6-mike-in-the-night-e553-next-weeks-news-today-major-headlines-your-call-ins.html





Mike Martins is discussing the implementation of a rain tax in various municipalities, including Brampton, Ontario, and the potential for Toronto to adopt a similar tax. The rain tax is calculated based on the width of roofs, driveways, and other surfaces to estimate the amount of precipitation runoff that enters the drainage system. This tax is seen as a response to financial challenges faced by cities, with Toronto considering it due to declining tax revenue. Martin suggests that such taxes burden average earners and predicts further tax increases by governments worldwide, including in New Zealand and Australia. He emphasizes the strain on individuals trying to build their lives amidst increasing taxation.





