Beijing Witnesses Surge in COVID Cases As Mass Testing Continues

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05/08/2022 India media Wion: Amid China’s stringent zero COVID policy, cases in Chinese capital Beijing continue to surge. The city reported 39 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours taking its total tally to 727. Authorities continued to conduct regular mass testing.