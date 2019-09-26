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Attorney Who Impeached Clinton Claims Trump Will Benefit From Proceedings
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120 views • September 26, 2019
Bob Barr joins The Alex Jones Show, with constitutional attorney Robert Barnes sitting in on a panel exposing how President Trump can benefit from his impeachment proceedings.
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