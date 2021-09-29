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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 9/28/2021
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53 views • September 29, 2021
Join Steffen Rowe as he reports on the inversion of today's society and Anthony Fauci's infamous role in it. We take a look at rulings related to mRNA and DNA, the role of physicians and their treatment protocols for Covid-19, rounding off with stark reminders of the price we're being coerced to pay while the plandemic rolls out. We begin traversing rabbit holes with the upcoming series. Stay tuned!
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