"Ukraine will be used as cannon fodder for the West against Russia. But Russia together with China and India is not scared of anyone!"
❗️"Ukraine will be used as cannon fodder for the West against Russia. But Russia together with China and India is not scared of anyone!"

😱Yet another prediction 15 years ago by Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

⚡️PS. Young Arestovich and Poroshenko are sitting there and smirking. They once laughed at Zhirinovsky - but now they cry.

Source @AussieCossack

