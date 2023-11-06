❗️"Ukraine will be used as cannon fodder for the West against Russia. But Russia together with China and India is not scared of anyone!"

😱Yet another prediction 15 years ago by Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

⚡️PS. Young Arestovich and Poroshenko are sitting there and smirking. They once laughed at Zhirinovsky - but now they cry.

Source @AussieCossack