[Jul 27, 2016] Ships do NOT go over any curve! (53.7K views on YouTube!)

This is a segment of the upcoming extended version of my Chicago skyline video (still working on it). In this clip, I show strong evidence that ships do NOT go over any curve as many a ball Earther would have us believe. There is no equivalent evidence on the x axis of the same curvature we supposedly observe on the Z axis and when you rise up on the y axis the horizon ALWAYS rises with you. This is not possible if we are on a ball. The x and z axis would have to match and the horizon could never rise with you on the y axis.Other videos referenced:Jeranism - Boats Prove No Curvature - Earth is Flat:The Flat Earth Conspiracy - Red Boat: Edited and Explained:Godrules - Laser Experiment on Lake Zegrzynski & Binocular Test at Canary Islands - Globe, Flat or Concave?