Roe Is Over EP42

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In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry talk about the Summer of Death that the Democrats and Mainstream Media are calling for in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision. Other stories include: The Second Pandemic, Every Sperm Is Sacred, Supreme 2A Ruling and Red Flag Laws, and much more.