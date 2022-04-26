Biden isn’t Biden. DC is a Ghost Town. Are You Still Okay Putting Your Head in The Sand

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CONNECT WITH STEVE
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
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Items Discussed on The Show
2000 Mules Movie trailer - https://youtu.be/eSEPh2-1t0Y
Food Shortage Crisis? Dozens of Food Processing Plants Destroyed In Fires, Accidents In Recent Weeks
https://miamistandard.news/2022/04/23/food-shortage-crisis-dozens-of-food-processing-plants-destroyed-in-fires-accidents-in-recent-weeks/
Airline Pilot Bob Snow and his heart issues
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/54845
Joe Biden met with Hunters business partner 19 times
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/24828
Former FDA Commissioner saying Covid coming back this fall
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/24832
Tucker Carlson addresses Food processing plants across America being destroyed
https://miamistandard.news/2022/04/23/watch-tucker-carlson-discusses-food-processing-plants-across-the-country-catching-fire-over-a-dozen-factories-destroyed-including-two-this-week-in-plane-crashes/
Desantis Signs bill removing Disneys special tax status
https://www.wsj.com/articles/florida-gov-desantis-signs-bill-stripping-disney-of-special-tax-status-11650657186
Desantis draws congressional map that would drastically change GOP’s edge in Florida
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/desantis-draws-congressional-map-dramatically-expanding-gops-edge-flor-rcna24317
Number of Pediatric Gender Clinics in 2007 vs 2022
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/16708
Dan Ball from OAN news calls for Military Tribunals
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9285
Former DNI John Ratcliff says Durham investigation much bigger than Sussman and Joffe
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9283
Liz Harrington: “Biden actually resembles one of these nursing home residents…
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9270
Show Sponsors
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Struggling with Sleep? The Chili Pad Changed my Life - https://bit.ly/3iM72Hw
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FOOD STORAGE - My Patriot Supply
http://getpreparedwithsteve.com
FINANCES - Now is a Great Time To Move Your Cash to Silver & Gold
Dr. Kirk Elliott - Protect your cash before the dollar collapses and the stock market crashes
https://kirkelliottphd.com/cloward/
TTWS SURVIVAL
https://bit.ly/33I8h6J