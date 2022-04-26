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Biden isn’t Biden. DC is a Ghost Town. Are You Still Okay Putting Your Head in The Sand
TruthTalkWithSteve
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369 views • April 26, 2022
There’s a lot happening in the world today. More and more domino’s continue to fall proving that the difference between a conspiracy theory and the TRUTH is about 4-6 months.

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Items Discussed on The Show
2000 Mules Movie trailer - https://youtu.be/eSEPh2-1t0Y

Food Shortage Crisis? Dozens of Food Processing Plants Destroyed In Fires, Accidents In Recent Weeks
https://miamistandard.news/2022/04/23/food-shortage-crisis-dozens-of-food-processing-plants-destroyed-in-fires-accidents-in-recent-weeks/


Airline Pilot Bob Snow and his heart issues
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/54845

Joe Biden met with Hunters business partner 19 times
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/24828

Former FDA Commissioner saying Covid coming back this fall
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/24832


Tucker Carlson addresses Food processing plants across America being destroyed
https://miamistandard.news/2022/04/23/watch-tucker-carlson-discusses-food-processing-plants-across-the-country-catching-fire-over-a-dozen-factories-destroyed-including-two-this-week-in-plane-crashes/

Desantis Signs bill removing Disneys special tax status
https://www.wsj.com/articles/florida-gov-desantis-signs-bill-stripping-disney-of-special-tax-status-11650657186

Desantis draws congressional map that would drastically change GOP’s edge in Florida
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/desantis-draws-congressional-map-dramatically-expanding-gops-edge-flor-rcna24317




Number of Pediatric Gender Clinics in 2007 vs 2022
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/16708

Dan Ball from OAN news calls for Military Tribunals
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9285

Former DNI John Ratcliff says Durham investigation much bigger than Sussman and Joffe
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9283

Liz Harrington: “Biden actually resembles one of these nursing home residents…
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9270


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