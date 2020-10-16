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Viola Moonshape — Reaction to Pyramid Song (Official Audio)
Viola Moonshape
Viola Moonshape
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4 views • October 16, 2020
Blog: https://violamoonshape.com/blog/f/on-...
Rehearsal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5205...
Recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRYs0...

When did it feel like you were gone?
What does it feel like to be wanted?
You all assume that i've got souls chasing after me
Did it go just like you had planned?
Or was it all a crack in your hand?
Did you know that it never ever takes control?
So far there hasn't been a day
Where you don't cross my mind
So far there hasn't been a night
Where your face does not appear in my dreams

In C# major (A=432)
and F# major (A=432)
Written, performed, and recorded by Viola Moonshape in May 2020
Mixed and mastered by Brahma
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape

See the instrumentation at
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...

https://violamoonshape.com
Keywords
musicradioheadmoonshape
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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