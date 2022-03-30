JAMES GETS HIS PORTRAIT PAINTED

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/reddymade-portrait/
In a Corbett Report first, Norway-based artist Chris Reddy of reddymade.com conducts a "portrait interview" of James Corbett. But this is no ordinary portrait: Reddy focuses on the inner mental landscape of the subject to create a "bigger image" of the person. Enjoy.