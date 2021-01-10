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Global Alert News - #283 - Dane Wigington
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349 views • January 10, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 9, 2021.
Dane speaks of the prospect of forced vaccines in the state of N.Y. and elsewhere. And the news story of billionaires stating they want to "shrink the world population", with vaccines. More on the biosphere collapse and the GMO - chemical food destruction.
Dane speaks of the prospect of forced vaccines in the state of N.Y. and elsewhere. And the news story of billionaires stating they want to "shrink the world population", with vaccines. More on the biosphere collapse and the GMO - chemical food destruction.
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