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Working Canadian Hospital Nurse Wants To Tell Everyone The Truth - Liberty Talk with Odessa, Aug 8th
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170 views • August 10, 2021
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Liberty Talk With Odessa
A currently employed hospital nurse in BC, Canada can no longer live this lie that the media tells you. She wants to expose the lies being fed to our community and the strict gag orders they are under to keep quiet. She also wants to tell you WHOM is filling up the beds and the horrors she has witnesses from the jabba jabba. I am honoured she will come on my show and she has a lot of guts to finally disclose this.
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-vide...
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens https://odessa1.towergarden.ca . When you buy one for prepping you also support my show:) as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great
Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkca...
Odysee:https://odysee.com
Liberty Talk With Odessa
A currently employed hospital nurse in BC, Canada can no longer live this lie that the media tells you. She wants to expose the lies being fed to our community and the strict gag orders they are under to keep quiet. She also wants to tell you WHOM is filling up the beds and the horrors she has witnesses from the jabba jabba. I am honoured she will come on my show and she has a lot of guts to finally disclose this.
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-vide...
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens https://odessa1.towergarden.ca . When you buy one for prepping you also support my show:) as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great
Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkca...
Odysee:https://odysee.com
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