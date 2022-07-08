The End of Germ Theory || Must Watch Documentary

Just in case you still had any doubt...If you want the truth, please take the time to watch this video and stop believing in magical myths!

* Video chapters:

00:01:21 Dr Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments

00:08:14 Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments

00:10:32 Johns Hopkins / Dr Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments

Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments

00:12:25 NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion experiments

00:15:13 Dr. Eleanor McBean vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research

00:16:06 Dr Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco

00:17:00 Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person

00:21:30 Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients

00:23:05 Masha & Dasha, conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, measles from each other

00:24:17 What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks

00:27:35 False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends

00:28:44 7 common causes of Polio

00:29:14 What is a “virus particle”?

00:32:47 What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?

00:33:22 What is Viral Replication “Theory”?

00:38:28 What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?

00:42:00 Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked

00:42:40 Autolysis and Apoptosis

00:44:48 Virus particle Isolation and Purification

00:55:38 PCR test fraud and misuse

01:06:54 CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud

01:08:50 “Insilico” imaginary genomes

01:16:50 John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments

01:23:34 Studies admitting virus particles are indistinquishable from cellular debris

01:29:18 Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments

01:32:13 Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA

01:34:28 Dr Stefan Lanka control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all

01:47:20 1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked

02:01:28 Virology fails Koch’s postulates

02:02:59 Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV

02:11:35 Antibody vaccine theory debunked

02:16:38 Big Pharma re-name disease game

02:16:54 Monkeypox fraud

02:22:51 Real causes of Pox diseases

02:24:28 1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology

02:31:49 Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?

* Part 2: Germ Theory Debunked - https://www.brighteon.com/81e1fbf9-e34b-45cb-a730-2523e8184703

* Source: Spacebusters - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

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* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

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