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The End of Germ Theory || Must Watch Documentary
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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98 views • July 08, 2022

Just in case you still had any doubt...If you want the truth, please take the time to watch this video and stop believing in magical myths!

* Video chapters:

00:01:21 Dr Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments

00:08:14 Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments

00:10:32 Johns Hopkins / Dr Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments

Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments

00:12:25 NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion experiments

00:15:13 Dr. Eleanor McBean vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research

00:16:06 Dr Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco

00:17:00 Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person

00:21:30 Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients

00:23:05 Masha & Dasha, conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, measles from each other

00:24:17 What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks

00:27:35 False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends

00:28:44 7 common causes of Polio

00:29:14 What is a “virus particle”?

00:32:47 What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?

00:33:22 What is Viral Replication “Theory”?

00:38:28 What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?

00:42:00 Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked

00:42:40 Autolysis and Apoptosis

00:44:48 Virus particle Isolation and Purification

00:55:38 PCR test fraud and misuse

01:06:54 CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud

01:08:50 “Insilico” imaginary genomes

01:16:50 John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments

01:23:34 Studies admitting virus particles are indistinquishable from cellular debris

01:29:18 Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments

01:32:13 Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA

01:34:28 Dr Stefan Lanka control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all

01:47:20 1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked

02:01:28 Virology fails Koch’s postulates

02:02:59 Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV

02:11:35 Antibody vaccine theory debunked

02:16:38 Big Pharma re-name disease game

02:16:54 Monkeypox fraud

02:22:51 Real causes of Pox diseases

02:24:28 1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology

02:31:49 Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?

* Part 2: Germ Theory Debunked - https://www.brighteon.com/81e1fbf9-e34b-45cb-a730-2523e8184703

* Source: Spacebusters - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net

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germ theoryfraudvirusspacebustersfree2shine
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