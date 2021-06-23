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How Did Fauci And Moderna Send Covid Vaccine To NC University Before Pandemic?
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252 views • June 23, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the bombshell revelation that vaccine producer Moderna worked with Dr. Fauci in December 2019 to send mRNA shots to the Wuhan bioweapons lab affiliated University of North Carolina BEFORE the pandemic was even declared!
We also shed light on the propaganda series Utopia from 2013, which eerily predicted that the elite would release a bioweapon on the world, then secretly sterilize the population with a vaccine.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall. Airdate (6/22/21)
We also shed light on the propaganda series Utopia from 2013, which eerily predicted that the elite would release a bioweapon on the world, then secretly sterilize the population with a vaccine.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall. Airdate (6/22/21)
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