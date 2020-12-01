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Wokeness Levels Rising - America Getting Unpleasant
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145 views • December 01, 2020
With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris de-facto president, media declared victory (before the election is certified,) your ability to issue a heterodox viewpoint to the prevailing wisdom of the masses is limited by wokeNess.
As usual, the chants of racist, anti-Semite, stupid, idiot, are bandied about with reckless abandon, And AOC demanding a truth and reconciliation commission ala Robert Reich, our ability to communicate with one another in America is rapidly disappearing and falling down the chosen of the divide created by the media.
#woke #JoeBiden #racist
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
As usual, the chants of racist, anti-Semite, stupid, idiot, are bandied about with reckless abandon, And AOC demanding a truth and reconciliation commission ala Robert Reich, our ability to communicate with one another in America is rapidly disappearing and falling down the chosen of the divide created by the media.
#woke #JoeBiden #racist
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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