Carla Sands, NetZero: Suicidal Deindustrialization of the West

In this interview with The New American, Trump’s economic advisor Ambassador Carla Sands, discusses the NetZero agenda adopted by the Biden administration and provided for by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and its devastating consequences for America’s and global economy; the suicidal deindustrialization of the West; America’s energy independence; the unscientific vilification of carbon dioxide (CO2); and the planned, orchestrated nature of the climate change scam.





Carla Sands is currently the Vice Chair of the Center for Energy and Environment, America First Policy Institute, https://americafirstpolicy.com, and also leads AFPI’s Pennsylvania Chapter. She previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Greenland, and the Faroe Islands from 2017-2021. To learn more about Ambassador Sands: https://carlasands.com





