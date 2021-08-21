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So Poppy Bush , the old Nazi already executed said this:: if the people knew how evil we were and how much we manipulate them, they would drag us into the streets and hang us.
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100 views • August 21, 2021
Not a bad ideal actually This thumbnail pic is Yours Truly at my last commercial brokerage party in Irvine before I moved to Miami for one year. I drove and it almost killed me. I would never do that again. Anyway, Michael Jaco always has the best intel as far as I am concerned. I love listening to him. He is like no other .
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