Tucker: On why US sends $billions to Israel - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker: Why US sends billions to Israel? - clip from yesterday
"Only reason the United States, on a bipartisan basis, has sent billions and billions and billions of dollars to the Israeli government is because Christian Zionists support it... normal, nice people who have no idea what the truth is."