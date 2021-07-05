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UK Column News - 5th July 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 5th July 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from UK Column News at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-5th-july-2021

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - NHS Thank You Day Happened Apparently

Sources:
*************

Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1411774254165725188

We Are Together: - https://thankyouday.org.uk/

Brenden Cox Twitter Profile: - https://twitter.com/MrBrendanCox

We Are Together Partners: - https://together.org.uk/partners

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bEbr8

Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3yqp1cc





04:18 - Get That Vaccine Celebrity Extravaganza

Sources:
************

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg





10:26 - Why We Must Question Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claimes

Sources:
************

Nadhim Zahawi Claim: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg

UKC Article: -





14:27 - Are Possible Vaccine Victims Being Accused of Mental Health Problems

Sources:
*************

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3xeSxl4




20:07 - UK Column Viewer Demonstrates That Action Conquers Fear




21:41 - US Child Vaccine Reaction Testimony




30:45 - ONS Statistics Reveals Huge Disparity In Reported Vaccine Reactions

Sources:
*************

ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/2Uqj5RK

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports

Article: - https://bit.ly/3xkGxhR

Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

EudraVigilance - https://bit.ly/3ArcV4u

Health Impact News: https://bit.ly/3AsXs3S

WEF Article: - https://archive.is/KN5DV





40:07 - No Jab No Job Or Not In The US?

Sources:
*************

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/bVE7U





44:11 - Weekly Cause of Deaths In Scotland





45:52 - People Divided

Sources:
*************

CNN Article: - https://archive.is/8eVcd

Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3qP5PCh

Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/2TCkUuX

Rockefeller University Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HhFDK07SZ8





52:00 - UK Column Featured In The Times

Sources:
*************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ltBgd





50:00 - BBC Alleges That Anti-Lockdowns Protestors Feed Extremism

Sources:
************

BBC Propaganda: - https://archive.is/QitfW




52:49 - Next Freedom March?

Sources:
**************

Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/XaPrd

Bobs Monkey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/capnbobstoaster/status/1411213119788027907





01:05:31 - Councils Unilaterally Decide To Vaccinate Children Then Backdown

Sources
***************

Telegraph Council: - https://archive.is/43XCx





01:08:58 - GP Letter To Sir Simon Stevens

Sources:
**************

Website: - https://bit.ly/3hS9rjd

Letter: - https://bit.ly/3jGh3Yt




01:12:49 - MHRA Changes Its Business Model

Sources:
*************

MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV




01:16:54 - Queen Awards NHS The George Cross

Sources:
*************

Express Article: - https://archive.is/z9Ohm

Save Free Speech Rally For Debbie Hicks: - https://bit.ly/3jKNWTW
Keywords
pandemictestdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronaviruspcrsocial distancing
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