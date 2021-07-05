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UK Column News - 5th July 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 5th July 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from UK Column News at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-5th-july-2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - NHS Thank You Day Happened Apparently
Sources:
*************
Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1411774254165725188
We Are Together: - https://thankyouday.org.uk/
Brenden Cox Twitter Profile: - https://twitter.com/MrBrendanCox
We Are Together Partners: - https://together.org.uk/partners
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bEbr8
Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3yqp1cc
04:18 - Get That Vaccine Celebrity Extravaganza
Sources:
************
Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg
10:26 - Why We Must Question Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claimes
Sources:
************
Nadhim Zahawi Claim: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg
UKC Article: -
14:27 - Are Possible Vaccine Victims Being Accused of Mental Health Problems
Sources:
*************
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3xeSxl4
20:07 - UK Column Viewer Demonstrates That Action Conquers Fear
21:41 - US Child Vaccine Reaction Testimony
30:45 - ONS Statistics Reveals Huge Disparity In Reported Vaccine Reactions
Sources:
*************
ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/2Uqj5RK
UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
Article: - https://bit.ly/3xkGxhR
Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
EudraVigilance - https://bit.ly/3ArcV4u
Health Impact News: https://bit.ly/3AsXs3S
WEF Article: - https://archive.is/KN5DV
40:07 - No Jab No Job Or Not In The US?
Sources:
*************
NYT Article: - https://archive.is/bVE7U
44:11 - Weekly Cause of Deaths In Scotland
45:52 - People Divided
Sources:
*************
CNN Article: - https://archive.is/8eVcd
Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3qP5PCh
Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/2TCkUuX
Rockefeller University Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HhFDK07SZ8
52:00 - UK Column Featured In The Times
Sources:
*************
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ltBgd
50:00 - BBC Alleges That Anti-Lockdowns Protestors Feed Extremism
Sources:
************
BBC Propaganda: - https://archive.is/QitfW
52:49 - Next Freedom March?
Sources:
**************
Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/XaPrd
Bobs Monkey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/capnbobstoaster/status/1411213119788027907
01:05:31 - Councils Unilaterally Decide To Vaccinate Children Then Backdown
Sources
***************
Telegraph Council: - https://archive.is/43XCx
01:08:58 - GP Letter To Sir Simon Stevens
Sources:
**************
Website: - https://bit.ly/3hS9rjd
Letter: - https://bit.ly/3jGh3Yt
01:12:49 - MHRA Changes Its Business Model
Sources:
*************
MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV
01:16:54 - Queen Awards NHS The George Cross
Sources:
*************
Express Article: - https://archive.is/z9Ohm
Save Free Speech Rally For Debbie Hicks: - https://bit.ly/3jKNWTW
Mirrored from UK Column News at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-5th-july-2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - NHS Thank You Day Happened Apparently
Sources:
*************
Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1411774254165725188
We Are Together: - https://thankyouday.org.uk/
Brenden Cox Twitter Profile: - https://twitter.com/MrBrendanCox
We Are Together Partners: - https://together.org.uk/partners
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bEbr8
Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3yqp1cc
04:18 - Get That Vaccine Celebrity Extravaganza
Sources:
************
Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg
10:26 - Why We Must Question Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claimes
Sources:
************
Nadhim Zahawi Claim: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg
UKC Article: -
14:27 - Are Possible Vaccine Victims Being Accused of Mental Health Problems
Sources:
*************
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3xeSxl4
20:07 - UK Column Viewer Demonstrates That Action Conquers Fear
21:41 - US Child Vaccine Reaction Testimony
30:45 - ONS Statistics Reveals Huge Disparity In Reported Vaccine Reactions
Sources:
*************
ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/2Uqj5RK
UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
Article: - https://bit.ly/3xkGxhR
Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
EudraVigilance - https://bit.ly/3ArcV4u
Health Impact News: https://bit.ly/3AsXs3S
WEF Article: - https://archive.is/KN5DV
40:07 - No Jab No Job Or Not In The US?
Sources:
*************
NYT Article: - https://archive.is/bVE7U
44:11 - Weekly Cause of Deaths In Scotland
45:52 - People Divided
Sources:
*************
CNN Article: - https://archive.is/8eVcd
Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3qP5PCh
Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/2TCkUuX
Rockefeller University Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HhFDK07SZ8
52:00 - UK Column Featured In The Times
Sources:
*************
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ltBgd
50:00 - BBC Alleges That Anti-Lockdowns Protestors Feed Extremism
Sources:
************
BBC Propaganda: - https://archive.is/QitfW
52:49 - Next Freedom March?
Sources:
**************
Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/XaPrd
Bobs Monkey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/capnbobstoaster/status/1411213119788027907
01:05:31 - Councils Unilaterally Decide To Vaccinate Children Then Backdown
Sources
***************
Telegraph Council: - https://archive.is/43XCx
01:08:58 - GP Letter To Sir Simon Stevens
Sources:
**************
Website: - https://bit.ly/3hS9rjd
Letter: - https://bit.ly/3jGh3Yt
01:12:49 - MHRA Changes Its Business Model
Sources:
*************
MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV
01:16:54 - Queen Awards NHS The George Cross
Sources:
*************
Express Article: - https://archive.is/z9Ohm
Save Free Speech Rally For Debbie Hicks: - https://bit.ly/3jKNWTW
Keywords
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