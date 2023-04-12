BBC Reporter Caught Out By Elon Musk On "Hate Speech."
Elon Musk Spins BBC's "Misinformation" Question Right Back at Them: "Who Is the Arbiter?"
"Who is the arbiter of that [misinformation]? Is it the BBC?" asked Musk.
James Clayton stammers, "Are you literally asking me?"
"Yes," replied Elon. "Who is to say that one person's misinformation is another person's information?"
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1646157818565672962?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.