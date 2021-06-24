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AA-114 Rudy Davis discusses political prisoners, GOD, & January 6th
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Rudy Davis is with us today to discuss the many political prisoners in the United States, GOD, and the events at January 6th. We will also get into various government operations and the corruption of many different government entities.
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